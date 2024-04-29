Just a few months after originally committing and signing with Minnesota out of Emporia State, Minnesota wide receiver Jaylen Varner has left the program, entering the transfer portal.

Prior to his short stint with the Golden Gophers, Varner played in 23 games for Emporia State recording 138 receptions for 1,549 yards and 22 touchdowns. This past fall, the Missouri native recorded 90 receptions for 1,009 yards and 12 touchdowns.

Varner was one of two wide receiver transfers to join the program this offseason joining Penn State transfer Cristian Driver. With his departure, the Gophers' wide receiver will still feature names such as Lemeke Brockington, Elijah Spencer, Kenric Lanier, T.J. Mcwilliams, Kristen Hoskins, Donielle Hayes,and the aforementioned Cristian Driver.