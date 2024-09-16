Minnesota S Kerry Brown earns Big Ten weekly honors

The Naples, Florida native was named the conference's freshman of the week for his performance in week three against the Neavada Wolfpack. He is the first Gopher this fall to earn weekly honors from the Big Ten.

In the 27-0 win, Brown recorded four tackles as well as two interceptions, the first two interceptions of his career. Following the game, Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck spoke highly of the young safety.

"Kerry Brown is an electric player. He's not the biggest guy. You walk by him and you probably walk right by him not thinking he's a Big 10 football player. But he practices so hard," Fleck said. "He's an unbelievable person, I told all of you this team is so fun to coach."

You know why Antoine Winfield Jr is as good as he? Because he smiles all the time. He loves playing the game of football. You know why Tyler Nubin is so good? He loves playing the game and he smiles all the time and they have short goldfish memories. Kerry Brown, a young player but he's the exact same way, he loves playing the game, he loves every aspect of it," Fleck added. "I mean he'd play offense if you let him, he would do anything for the team ."

"His family should be really proud of what he's been able to do in a short amount of time," Fleck said while wrapping up his thoughts on Brown. "I know we got some experienced guys there's a lot of young players playing too and making huge plays for us. So that complimentary, that team we're going to need everybody and Kerry Brown's making huge strides."

In eight career games for the Gophers, Brown has consistently flashed with 21 total tackles including two interceptions and three pass deflections.