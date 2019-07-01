News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-07-01 11:28:44 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Minnesota's main targets going into July

David Sisk • TheGopherReport
Staff Writer

July 2019 is a month a lot of people have been waiting on. The class of rising seniors has been one that the Minnesota staff has focused on for a long time due to the outstanding crop of local tale...

premium-icon
Premium Content

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}