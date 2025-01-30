Minnesota's Max Brosmer named one of Shrine Bowl week's top performers

(Photo by © Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images)

Minnesota quarterback Max Brosmer put together a fantastic week of practices at the Shine Bowl in Dallas and was named to the 2025 Eat-West Shirn Bowl West All-Practice team thanks to his performance.

The 6-foot-2, 225-pound Brosmer is coming off a strong season for Minnesota. He completed 66.5% of his passes for 2,828 yards and 18 touchdowns while only throwing six interceptions. Entering Shrine Bowl week, Brosmer was generally considered a likely Day 3 draft pick, but it wasn't a sure thing that he would be drafted, either. His performance this week in Dallas should only strengthen his case of hearing his name called this April. If Brosmer is drafted this April, he would be the first Golden Gophers quarterback to be drafted since 197 when Craig Curry was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in the eighth round.

WHAT ARE PEOPLE SAYING ABOUT BROSMER?

Notably, coverage of the Shrine Bowl is limited compared to that of the Senior Bowl but here is what Josh Carney of Steelers Depot had to say about Brosmer following Day three of practices. "Both Minnesota QB Max Brosmer and UCLA QB Ethan Grabers impressed me a lot," said Carney. "They showed good vision and good touch, and the two dominated in team red zone drills, consistently finding open receivers and completing passes into tight windows in the end zone. They both look like draftable prospects and the way they scanned the field and spread the ball around was fun to watch." Additionally, Ian Valentino of 33rdTeam said the following about Brosmer as well.

"Another one-year breakout player who took advantage of a bigger role in 2024, Max Brosmer made some money at the Shrine Bowl. He played four seasons at New Hampshire before coming to Minnesota, and the jump in competition brought out his best performance yet. The 6-foot-2, 225-pounder blended being a game manager with timely downfield throws that kept the Gophers' offense chugging along. Smart with the ball and possessing the athletic traits to create some downfield opportunities out of structure, Brosmer strikes the right balance as a projected backup in the NFL. Teams want reliable decision-making with some athleticism and creativity. Brosmer looked most comfortable of any quarterback at the Shrine Bowl working under center, off play-action, and when it was time to float passes into tight windows."