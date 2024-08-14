PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Minnesota's Max Brosmer named to Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Minnesota Golden Gophers projected starting quarterback Max Brosmer has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list.

The award is annually given to the top upperclassmen quarterback in college football by the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Educational Foundation.

Brosmer is set to entering his first year with the Golden Gophers after transferring into the program from New Hampshire this offseason.

At New Hampshire, Brosmer was one of the top quarterbacks in the FCS, playing 36 games, completing 760-of-1,225 passing attempts for over 8,700 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also had 10 additional touchdowns on the ground in his career.

"Our quarterback situation was different than a lot of others," Gophers head coach P.J. Fleck said about Brosmer at Big Ten Media Days last month.

"We were going to take a portal quarterback to come in and start and play right away. Someone had to come in and engulf the program, fit the culture, want to be there for all the right reasons. I think a lot of people want that but when you're in that role its really difficult when you get there and who really wants that. He's a meticulous why seeker and he's a very curious, curious individual and anytime you have a curious leader you can accomplish a lot. The slogan, the quote, he's a coach on the field gets thrown around a lot but he truly is. This guy, e can be a doctor, a surgeon, and he probably will be. But he could be a phenomenal coach if he decides that one day after he's done playing."

Brosmer and the Gophers will begin their 2024 season on August 29 against the North Carolina Tar Heels at Huntington Bank Stadium.

