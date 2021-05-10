{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 19:59:04 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Minnesota's Most Important Uncommitted 2022 Targets
Jared Halus
•
TheGopherReport
Recruiting Analyst
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
As we inch closer to June, when recruits will finally be able to visit college campuses after over a year of dead period extensions, the Minnesota staff is working hard to get many prospects to Minneapolis - and have a nice slate of visitors already set up.
Below, The Gopher Report gives our take on the five most important uncommitted targets in the 2022 class.
Offensive Lineman Deylin Hasert
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Members-only forums
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive highlights and interviews
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
icn-check-mark
Created with Sketch.
Breaking recruiting news
Certain data provided by STATS, LLC
© 2021 Verizon Media. All rights reserved.
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf
Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go
ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIw
MjI3MzMxMTciLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL21pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMu
Y29tL25ld3MvbWlubmVzb3RhLXMtbW9zdC1pbXBvcnRhbnQtdW5jb21taXR0
ZWQtMjAyMi10YXJnZXRzIgogIH0pOwogIChmdW5jdGlvbigpIHsKICAgIHZh
ciBzID0gZG9jdW1lbnQuY3JlYXRlRWxlbWVudCgic2NyaXB0IiksIGVsID0g
ZG9jdW1lbnQuZ2V0RWxlbWVudHNCeVRhZ05hbWUoInNjcmlwdCIpWzBdOyBz
LmFzeW5jID0gdHJ1ZTsKICAgIC8vIGxvYWRpbmcgdGhlIGV2ZXJncmVlbiB2
ZXJzaW9uIG9mIGNzLmpzIHNvIHdlIGFsd2F5cyBoYXZlIHRoZSBsYXN0IHZl
cnNpb24KICAgIHMuc3JjID0gImh0dHBzOi8vcy55aW1nLmNvbS9jeC92em0v
Y3MuanMiOwogICAgZWwucGFyZW50Tm9kZS5pbnNlcnRCZWZvcmUocywgZWwp
OwogIH0pKCk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoKPG5vc2NyaXB0PgogIDxpbWcgc3JjPSJo
dHRwczovL3NiLnNjb3JlY2FyZHJlc2VhcmNoLmNvbS9wP2MxPTImYzI9NzI0
MTQ2OSZjNz1odHRwcyUzQSUyRiUyRm1pbm5lc290YS5yaXZhbHMuY29tJTJG
bmV3cyUyRm1pbm5lc290YS1zLW1vc3QtaW1wb3J0YW50LXVuY29tbWl0dGVk
LTIwMjItdGFyZ2V0cyZjNT0yMDIyNzMzMTE3JmN2PTIuMCZjaj0xJmNzX3Vj
ZnI9MCIgLz4KPC9ub3NjcmlwdD4KPCEtLSBFbmQgY29tU2NvcmUgVGFnIC0t
PgoKCg==