Minnesota's new 2020 slate
On Wednesday, the Big Ten Conference released their revised 2020 football schedule that features a 10-game, conference-only slate.
The Gophers are one of four Big Ten schools (Iowa, Nebraska, Wisconsin) that will play the first six weeks consecutively to kick off the 2020 season.
Minnesota begins with road tilt with Michigan State on September 5th, followed by two consecutive home games with Michigan and Iowa on September 12th and the 19th.
The battle for Paul Bunyan's Axe will take place at Wisconsin on September 26th, then Fleck and company will travel to Nebraska on October 3rd.
Minnesota also added Indiana as their 10th conference opponent on the renewed scheduled, they will host the Hoosiers on October 10th.
After their first bye week on October 17th, the Gophers will host Purdue on October 24th then travel to Illinois for an October 31st Halloween showdown with the Fightin' Illini.
November 7th will serve as Minnesota's second bye week before the Gophers finish off the season at home versus Northwestern on November 14th, then their 2020 season finale will be at Maryland on November 21st.
The Big Ten championship game is scheduled for December 5th at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis, Indiana.
New 2020 Schedule:
9/5 - at Michigan State
9/12 - Michigan
9/19 - Iowa
9/26 - at Wisconsin
10/3 - at Nebraska
10/10 - Indiana
10/24 - Purdue
10/31 - at Illinois
11/14 - Northwestern
11/21 - at Maryland
Previous 2020 Schedule:
9/3 - Florida Atlantic
9/12 - Tennessee Tech
9/18 - Iowa
9/26 - BYU
10/3 - at Maryland
10/10 - at Wisconsin
10/17 - Michigan
10/24 - at Illinois
10/31 - at Michigan State
11/7 - Purdue
11/21 - Northwestern
11/27 - at Nebraska
The football schedule starts as early as the weekend of Sept. 5 with final games slated for Nov. 21 to align with academic calendars. The Big Ten Football Championship Game remains scheduled for Dec. 5 at Lucas Oil Stadium, though it could be moved as late as Dec. 19. pic.twitter.com/vWp3OSifBc— Big Ten Conference (@bigten) August 5, 2020
