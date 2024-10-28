Minnesota's week 11 matchup against Rutgers pushed into six day window

in other news
For a second straight week, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will have to wait until late Saturday or early Sunday to find out the kickoff time and television network for their week 11 matchup.
On Monday, the Big Ten Conference announced the kickoff times and television assignments for its week 11 matchups. Of the six scheduled conference matchups, only two received set kickoff times. Iowa and UCLA will kickoff at 9:00 p.m. ET / 6:00 p.m. CT while Maryland and Oregon will start their own matchup at 7:00 p.m. ET / 4:00 p.m PT.
Matchups between Michigan and Indiana, Purdue and Ohio State, and Minnesota and Rutgers are still yet to be determined. Washington's matchup at Penn State will kickoff at either 3:30 p.m. or 8:00 p.m.
Minnesota before turnign their attention to Rutgers will look to win their fourth straight game this weekend against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini. The Illini are coming off a 38-9 loss to No. 1 Oregon this past weekend.
Rutgers has lost each of their last four games since starting 4-0 and will have a bye week before welcoming the Gophers to Piscattaway.
