Minnesota's week five trip to Michigan set for noon kickoff

After a demoralizing second half effort led to a 31-14 loss to the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes in week four, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will hit the road for the first time in 2024 in week five.

The Gophers will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the top-25 ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines now led by Sherrone Moore are coming off a thrilling 27-24 win over No. 11 USC on Saturday.

On Saturday night, towards the end of the Gophers loss to Iowa, the kickoff time for the week five matchup was announced.