Minnesota's week five trip to Michigan set for noon kickoff

After a demoralizing second half effort led to a 31-14 loss to the hands of the Iowa Hawkeyes in week four, the Minnesota Golden Gophers will hit the road for the first time in 2024 in week five.
The Gophers will head to Ann Arbor, Michigan to take on the top-25 ranked Michigan Wolverines. The Wolverines now led by Sherrone Moore are coming off a thrilling 27-24 win over No. 11 USC on Saturday.
On Saturday night, towards the end of the Gophers loss to Iowa, the kickoff time for the week five matchup was announced.
The Gophers and Wolverines will kickoff next Saturday at 12:00 p.m. local time in Ann Arbor. The game will be nationally televised on Fox.
It will be the first matchup between the two programs to not be a night game since 2014. Each of their previous four matchups in 2015, 2017, 2020, and 2023 were evening kicks. The Wolverines and Gophers have played each other 105 times all-time with the Wolverines holding a significant advantage with a 77-25-3 record. The Gophers have managed just a pair of wins against the Wolverines since 1986.
Last season, the Wolverines came to Huntington Bank Stadium and delivered the Gophers a 52-10 defeat on their way to a national championship season under the head coach Jim Harbaugh. While the Wolverines are a much different team in 2024, they're still led by a dominant rushing attack. In their week four 27-24 win over USC, the Wolverines ran for 290 yards on 46 carries while quarterback Alex Orji was only forced to throw the ball 12 times, completing seven of his attempts for a mere 32 yards. Expect to see a similar game plan from the Wolverines next Saturday against the Gophers.
