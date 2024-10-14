Minnesota's week nine matchup against Maryland receives kickoff time

On Monday, the Big Ten released the kickoff times and television assignments for the conference's week nine matchups.

The Minnesota Golden Gohpers are enjoying a bye week for the first time this season in week eight but will be back in action on October 26 when they face off against the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium.

The Golden Gophers and Terrapins are set for a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff on Fox Sports 1 (FS1).

Minnesota is coming off a second-half comeback win over the UCLA Bruins this past weekend in Pasadena, erasing a 10-0 halftime deficit to win 21-17. The victory improved the Gophers to 4-3 on the season and 2-2 in Big Ten play.

While the Gophers are trending in the right direction after back-to-back wins over USC and UCLA, the Terrapins are heading in the opposite direction with consecutive losses to Indiana and Northwestern. This past Friday, Maryland was thoroughly beaten by Northwestern in a 37-10 defeat.

Minnesota and Maryland have met seven times, all since Maryland joined the Big Ten. Their first meeting came in 2017, a 31-10 win for Minnesota. The Terrapins have won three of the last five matchups, though the Gophers picked up a win the last time the two teams met in 2021, 34-16.