Gophers Nation previews of Minnesota's 2024 opponents continues on with one of the Big Ten's newest programs, the USC Trojans. The Trojans are coming off an 8-5 season in 2023, a dissapointing season considering the return of defending Heisman winner Caleb Williams. The sesason started off strong for the Trojans, winning hteir first six games, but an October 14 loss to Notre Dame (48-20) would send Lincoln Riley's porgram into a spiral the remainder of the regular season losing games to Utah, Washington, Oregon, and UCLA while picking up only one more win, that being over Cal (50-49).

The Trojans, however, would finish their regular season off on a high note with a 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl. The Gophers will welcome Lincoln Riley and the Trojans to Huntington Bank Stadium on October 5. The third game of a tough three week stretch for the Gophers that also features

HEAD COACH PROFILE: Lincoln Riley

Riley is entering his seventh year as a head coach and his third season at USC. He enters 2024 with a carer record of 74-18 including 19-8 at USC. Prior to his time in Los Angeles, Riley won 10+ games in all four, full seaesons he was at Oklahoma for, and led the Sooners to four New Years Six bowl games.

NOTABLE PERSONNEL LOSSES

The Trojans this offseason said goodbye to several top talents including quarterback Caleb WIlliams, by far thier biggest loss. The former Heisman Trophy winner went No. 1 overall in this year's NFL Draft to the Chicago Bears. They also said goodbye to leading rusher Marshawn Lloyd who totaled 1,052 yards from scrimmage including 820 rushing yards as well as their top two wide receivers Brendan Rice and Tajh Washington combined for 1,863 yards and 20 total touchdowns. In the transfer portal, the the Trojans saw a mass exodus with 25 players leaving the program including seven players who were ranked inside the Rivals top-100 transfer portal athletes. Notable names include WR Domani Jackson, WR Raleek Brown, QB Malachi Nelson, LB Tackett Curtis, OL Jason Zandamela, WR Mario Williams, and DL Korey Foreman.

NOTABLE PERSONNEL ADDITIONS

The Trojans put together the nation's No. 20 comprehensive recruiting class (2024 recruiting class + transfer portal class) signing 38 total prospects. Their top prospect in the class was high four-star wide receiver Xavier Jordan. Out of the transfer portal, they signed a pair of top-100 transfers, both from cross-town rival UCLA in defensive backs Kamari Ramsey and John Humphrey.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

The former four-star quarterback is expected to take over as the Trojans starting quarterback with Caleb Williams off to the NFL. Moss in a 42-28 win over Louisville in the Holiday Bowl put together a terrific performance, completing 23-of-33 passing attempts for 372 yards and six touchdowns.

The once five-star prospect had a strong first season with 31 recepitons for 320 yards and two touchdowns. He could have a major breakout season this fall.

Robinson had a stong first season with the Trojans as well, recording 16 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns.

Cobb was USC's leading tackler in 2023 with 85 tackles including seven tackles for loss.

Muhammad had 46 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss, and 6.5 sacks last season.

FINAL THOUGHTS