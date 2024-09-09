The Big Ten kickoff times for week four of the college football season were released on Monday including the Gophers rivalry matchup against Iowa.

The Gophers and Hawkeyes aer scheduled for a 7:30 p.m. ET / 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff from Huntington Bank Stadium with the game nationally televised on NBC.

Last season, the Gophers defeated Iowa Hawkeyes 12-10. Minnesota outscored Iowa 9-0 in the second half. It was a fantastic defensive effort for the Gophers who kept the Hawkeyes offense to just 127 total yards in the game.

All-time, the Gophers own a 63-52-2 advantage over the Hawkeyes all-time.

Heading into week three of the season, both the Gophers and Hawkeyes are 1-1 on the season. Minnesota picked up win No. 1 of the season on Saturday, shutting out FCS opponent Rhode Island 48-0 while Iowa fell to Iowa State 20-19 on a 54-yard field goal in the closing seconds.