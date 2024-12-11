Minnesota set to host Miami (OH) wide receiver transfer Javon Tracy

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will be hosting one of the top Group of Five wide receivers, Miami (OH) transfer Javon Tracy on an official visit. He'll be on campus this Saturday, January 14.
This past season, Tracy recorded 57 receptions for 818 yards and seven touchdowns, a big increase from his 2023 season in which he totaled 22 receptions for 348 yards and two touchdowns.
In his recruitment, he has also reported offers from Boston College, Iowa State, Florida State, Pittsburgh, Georgia Tech, Indiana, and Michigan State. He has also scheduled visits to Indiana (12/13), Michigan State (12/15), Pittsburgh (12/16), and Iowa State (12/17).
The Gophers are currently set to enter the 2025 season with an inexperienced wide receiver unit as their top receivers Daniel Jackson and Elijah Spencer are both set to play their final games as Gophers on January 3 against Virginia Tech, exhausting their eligibility.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation