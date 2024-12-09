Minnesota set to host Michigan RB transfer Cole Cabana

Gophers Nation can confirm that Minnesota will be hosting Michigan running back transfer Cole Cabana on a visit this week. The transfer portal officially opened on Monday and will stay open until December 28.

"Yeah, I'm going up," Cabana told Gophers Nation when we reached out to the former four-star Rivals250 prospect.

The Golden Gophers are currently set to return lead running back Darius Taylor in 2025 but have four pending departures from the room in Marcus Major and Jaren Mangham both of whom have exhausted their eligibility, 2024 transfer Sieh Bangura, and fan favorite depth back Jordan Nubin.



Other backs currently on the Gophers roster include freshmen Fame Ijeboi, Jaydon Wright, and incoming freshmen Trey Berry and Grant Washington.

In his two seasons at Michigan, Cobana played in just one game, recording two attempts for six yards. The Dexter, Michigan native found himself behind a stable of high-quality running backs in both the 2023 and 2024 seasons including names such as Blake Corum, Donovan Edwards, and Kalel Mullings.

Cabana was the No. 215 player nationally and No. 5 all-purpose back in the 2023 recruiting class. He picked the Wolverines over Boston College, Cincinnati, Kansas, Louisville, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Syracuse, and West Virginia among others.