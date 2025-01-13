Minnesota set to promote safeties coach Danny Collins to DC

When it was reported that P.J. Fleck would go internal for the Minnesota Golden Gophers' next defensive coordinator, safeties coach Danny Collins made a ton of sense for the position.

A long-time assistant for the Gophers, Collins has seen his stock rise with the Gophers, going from a graduate assistant to a quality control coach to a defensive analyst, a position coach, and now a defensive coordinator.

Per multiple reports, Collins is set to be the Gophers' next defensive coordinator following the departure of Corey Hetherman from th program.

Not only has his stock within the program skyrocketed over that period but Collins has also gained notoriety across the country.