The 6-foot-2, 185-pound point guard is not scoring at the same level as he did in the three prior seasons but is still putting up major numbers while helping lead Cherry to a 23-2 overall record this season.

Out of Cherry's 25 games this season, we were able to find stats for 21 of 25.

In those 21 games, Asuma has totaled 355 points, an average of 16.9 points per contest. He is also averaging 6.8 rebounds and 9.2 assists per game. He's shooting just around 51% from the floor including 30% from three-point range, making 26-of-87 attempts from deep this season.



The three-star prospect over the last three seasons for Cherry averaged 25, 27, and 20 points per game, seeing his numbers drop a bit each season as he became a bigger focal point defensively for opposing teams. But that should not be a cause of concern for Gophers fans.



While his scoring numbers have dropped a bit, the future Gopher is still finding plenty of ways to guide his team to victory as a facilitator.

Asuma's 8.2 assists per game would be a career high for him this season and is the highest per game average in the state of Minnesota this season while also ranking among the top-30 in the country according to MaxPreps.



Additionally, so far in his senior season Asuma has totaled two triple-doubles as well as six double-doubles. He's has scored 20+ points in eight of 21 games including a 29-point performance in early January against Carlton/Wrenshall.



He's not afraid to be active down low either, recording four games of 10+ rebounds and 13 games of six or more rebounds.



Asuma and Cherry have five regular season games remaining over the next 10 days before beginning their pursuit of a Minnesota state title.

