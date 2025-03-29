Minnesota signee Parker Jefferson Requests Release from LOI

(Photo by Rivals.com)

Rivals150 prospect Parker Jefferson has requested a release from his letter of intent, Gophers Nation has confirmed. Jefferson, a Texas native currently playing in Inglewood, California, is the second 2025 signee to do so, joining Jacob Ross. The lone 2025 signee remaining is Philadlepiha (PA) guard Kai Shinholster.



The 6-foot-10, 235-pound standout at Inglewood High School in Inglewood, California, committed to the Golden Gophers in November over the USC Trojans. He also held offers in his recruitment from Arkansas, Florida, Iowa, LSU, Oklahoma State, SMU, TCU, Texas A&M, Texas Tech, and UCF. "I chose Minnesota because I feel like since day one I was a main priority to them," Jefferson told Gophers Nation at the time of his commitment.

With Jefferson no longer intending to be a Gopher, Minnesota and new head coach Niko Medved are left with just three potential scholarship players as part of their 2025-26 recruiting class. The Gophers are only set to have two returning scholarship players from the 2024-25 roster in Isaac Asuma and Grayson Grove, while 2025 signee Kai Shinholster has yet to announce his own plans. With 15 scholarships at their disposal, the Gophers currently have 12 scholarships open for the 2025-26 season.