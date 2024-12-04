Minnesota Signing Day Notebook - 2025 Edition

Following the conclusion of Minnesota's early signing day festivities, Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck met with the media to discuss the Gophers 2025 recruiting class. Below, Gophers Nation goes over some of the major takeaways from Fleck's time at the podium.

One thing that P.J. Fleck made sure to point out was the Gophers' elite trio of in-state prospects (not counting specialists Luke Ryerse and Daniel Jackson). The Gophers landed arguably the top three in-state prospects in the 2025 recruiting cycle in the form of four-star Emmanuel Karmo, defensive tackle Abu Tarawallie, and linebacker Ethan Stendel.

Karmo was a major recruiting win for the Gophers, as they were able to keep at home despite offers from traditional powers such as Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, USC, and Wisconsin.

"Emmanuel brings a lot of versatility to our program," P.J. Fleck said about the top ranked player in the state. "Every blue blood in the country came after him, and just give him a lot of credit for staying true to the to the maroon and gold, and giving us our given us his commitment, and can't wait to coach him. He's a phenomenal football player and an elite young man."

Stendel is one of the more intriguing prospects in the class. He wasn't highly recruited but the Gophers think they have a gem in the high school quarterback turned linebacker.

"Cody Lindenberg Jr," Fleck remarked about the Caledonia standout. "When you look at him now, really skinny, really long, but this guy's got all the traits that Cody had, maybe just a tad more at the level that he's at first, where Cody was at," he added. "After an elite camp this summer, we offered him immediately, and he was committed to us. Grew up gopher fam wanted to stay home and plays for legendary Minnesota high school coach Carl Fruechte."

Tarawallie is a three-sport athlete for Eden Prairie playing football, basketball, and track and field but what Fleck likes the most about Tarawallie is that he was looking for more than just a "football program", he was looking for a "life program". Tarawallie's ultimate goal is to be a neurosurgeon.

All three Minnesota commitments come to Dinkeytown with tremendously high ceilings and could project as impact players defensively long term. Karmo is a prospect that projects to be a bit more of an impact player potentially earlier in his career, however, compared to that of Stendel and Tarawallie. Both Stendel and Tarawallie are more raw prospects in their development and will take time both in the weight room and on the field before their impact is felt on the field.