Our position previews roll on here at The Gopher Report as we move to the trenches, starting off on the offensive side of the ball with the Gophers offensive line.



DEPARTING PLAYERS:

The Gophers lost three key starters on the offensive line this offseason in center John Michael Smith as well as right guar Chuck Filiaga and left guard Alex Ruschmeyer. It will be tough for the Gophers to do so, the three being an integral part of the Gophers' success on the ground over the last several years. There were very few interior offensive line trios that were better than those three were for the Gophers.

ARRIVING PLAYERS:

The Gophers will add two freshmen to the offensive line room this offseason in three-star offensive guard Greg Johnson and three-star offensive tackle Reese Tripp. Neither is expected to see much playing time if any in 2023 but getting on campus as early enrollees will be big for their development going forward.

PROJECTED STARTERS:

LEFT TACKLE - Aierontae Ersery

Ersery last season played in all 13 games for the Gophers and put together a quality season. He didn't excel at either run blocking or pass blocking but did a fine job overall. On the season, he allowed just two sacks and 10 total pressures over 325 pass-blocking opportunities. It was his first season as a full-time starter, so struggles are expected. That being said the 6-foot-6, the 325-pound offensive tackle will be expected to take a step forward this season.

LEFT GUARD - Karter Shaw

The former Utah State offensive lineman is entering his third season with the program after being mostly a special team asset over the last two seasons. The 6-foot-4, 310-pound lineman only played in five games last year but projects to be the starting guard for the Gophers. He was a quality run blocker last season when on the field and has shown flashes as a pass blocker, however, he'll need to be more consistent in that area.

CENTER: Nathan Boe

Boe will have the tough task of replacing John Michael Schmitz who was simply one of the best offensive linemen to ever come through the program. The 6-foot-5, 300-pound Boe spent most of last season as a guard but will now move to the center spot full-time this season If last year was any indication of what to expect from him in 2023, there shouldn't be much of a drop off for the Gophers. Boe was a strong pass blocker while also paving the way for the Gophers' strong rushing attack over his 215 snaps.

RIGHT GUARD: Tyler Cooper

Cooper will likely be stepping into a starting role this season after playing in just five games last season, collecting 54 snaps. He's shown quite a bit of promise in his pass-blocking and run-blocking abilities. Great size for a guard at 6-foot-5 and 310-pounds with the athleticism to go along with it. The biggest challenge for Cooper will be showing the ability to do it on a consistent basis over the course of 60-70 snaps per game and 13 games.

RIGHT TACKLE: Quinn Carroll

Carroll last season started in all 13 games for the Gophers, his first season as a full-time starter. It was a quality one for the 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle who excelled at run blocking but had his fair share of ups-and-downs as a pass blocker. As a pass blocker, he allowed four sacks and 22 total pressures over the course of 309 total pass-blocking opportunities. He often struggled with some of the better pass rush teams in the Big ten including Michigan State, Illinois, Penn State, and Wisconsin. If Carroll can take a step forward in his pass blocking this season, it would be a huge development for the Gophers. As they look to become a bit more of a passing team, having Carroll and Ersey develop into better pass blockers would do wonders in helping quarterback Ahtan Kaliamanis settle in on a weekly basis, eliminating the worry of having pass rushers coming off the edge.

Back-up offensive line:

LEFT TACKLE: JJ Guedet

Gaudet has played sparingly during four seasons at Minnesota thus far with 89 career snaps but he'll have his biggest role yet this upcoming season as the Gophers' likely backup starting left tackle.

RIGHT GUARD: Ashton Beers

The 6-foot-5 Ashton Beers didn't see any playing time in 2022 as a true freshman as he redshirted but he'll be in line for his first taste of college action this upcoming season as he projects to the Gophers' backup right tackle spot.

CENTER: Karter Shaw

While Shaw does project as the starting right guard, he could also potentially move over to center if needed.

LEFT GUARD: Cade McConnell

McConnell is coming off a redshirt season in 2022 but should see his fair share of reps this season as the backup left guard.

LEFT TACKLE: Martes Lewis