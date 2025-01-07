Minnesota staff drops in on 2026 ATH Roman Voss

The Minnesota coaching staff was on the road on Monday dropping in on top in-state prospects. Among those that the Gophers spent time with is elite in-state prospect Roman Voss.

The four-star prospect is ranked as the top prospect within Minnesota and a top-15 athlete nationally. The 6-foot-4, 215-pound Voss does a little bit of everything for Jackson County Central, playing quarterback, tight end, linebacker, and safety.

At the next level, many programs are looking at Voss as a likely tight end or linebacker where his 4.6 speed would be best utizilzed. The Gophers are among those teams and currently view him as a tight end.