Minnesota standing out to OLB Seth Malcom
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Fremont Mills (Iowa) linebacker Seth Malcom picked up an offer from Minnesota back in November during his visit for the big Penn State win. He also returned to the Twin Cities back in January for a...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news