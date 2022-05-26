Minnesota sticking out to DE Tavion Gadson, set to visit in June
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
Communication between Minnesota's staff and Savannah (Ga.) Jenkins defensive lineman Tavion Gadson has been steady for about two months now. After receiving an offer from the Gophers back on May 5t...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news