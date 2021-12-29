Minnesota stifles West Virginia in 18-6 win in Guaranteed Rate Bowl
Phoenix, Ariz. - Minnesota's defense held West Virginia to just 205 total yards and sacked Jarret Doege five times on their way to an 18-6 victory on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.
Offensively, the Gophers were led by the running back duo of Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving, who combined for 273 yards and one touchdown.
Thomas tallied 144 yards on 21 carries and scored on a five-yard run with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter to extend Minnesota's lead to 15-6. Irving chipped in with 129 yards on 19 attempts, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.
Tanner Morgan was 8-of-13 for 103 yards and an interception while Dylan Wright led the Gophers in receiving with 58 yards on two catches.
Defensively, Tyler Nubin led the Gophers with eight tackles, one sack, and a pass break-up.
While Doege was pressured all night, the Mountaineers quarterback showed toughness, finishing 18-of-31 for 140 yards and one interception. Tony Mathis led the rushing attack with 56 yards while Sam James hauled in three catches for 40 yards.
Linebacker Lance Dixon led West Virginia on defense with 11 tackles and one pass break-up.
With the win, Minnesota finishes their season with a 9-4 record while West Virginia falls to 6-7 overall.
IT WAS OVER WHEN: Tanner Morgan rushed for an 11-yard gain on a quarterback keeper on a 3rd-and-7 play to give Minnesota a first down with just under four minutes remaining in the game. The Gophers had an 18-6 lead and West Virginia only had one timeout remaining. Tick, tick, over.
THE SHOW STEALER: Minnesota offensive tackle Daniel Faa'lele flexed his athleticism on Tuesday night by not only pushing around West Virginia defensive lineman, but also lining up at fullback and scoring on a 2-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. The 6-foot-9, 380-pounder is a sure-fire draft pick for the Gophers and flashing that kind of athleticism at that size should make him a first-day selection in April.
THE STAT DOESN’T LIE: Five sacks by the Gophers' defense. Minnesota brought a ton of pressure on West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege and were able to rattle him and the Mountaineers offense throughout the game. Esezi Otomewo lead the way with two sacks while Jordan Howden, Boye Mafe, and Tyler Nubin chipped in with one sack a piece. The Gophers defense held West Virginia to average just 3.6 yards per play.
THE BOTTOM LINE: When it comes to this season, there is always going to be talk of "what could have been" when reminiscing on the stains that were home losses to Bowling Green and Illinois. However, the Gophers won their last three games to close out the season, reclaimed the Axe from Wisconsin, and now have a nine-win season under their belt. That's nothing to be disappointed about when looking at the trajectory of the Minnesota program under head coach P.J. Fleck.
