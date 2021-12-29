Minnesota stifles West Virginia in 18-6 win in Guaranteed Rate Bowl

Phoenix, Ariz. - Minnesota's defense held West Virginia to just 205 total yards and sacked Jarret Doege five times on their way to an 18-6 victory on Tuesday night in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl.

Offensively, the Gophers were led by the running back duo of Ky Thomas and Mar'Keise Irving, who combined for 273 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas tallied 144 yards on 21 carries and scored on a five-yard run with 2:14 remaining in the second quarter to extend Minnesota's lead to 15-6. Irving chipped in with 129 yards on 19 attempts, averaging 6.8 yards per carry.

Tanner Morgan was 8-of-13 for 103 yards and an interception while Dylan Wright led the Gophers in receiving with 58 yards on two catches.

Defensively, Tyler Nubin led the Gophers with eight tackles, one sack, and a pass break-up.

While Doege was pressured all night, the Mountaineers quarterback showed toughness, finishing 18-of-31 for 140 yards and one interception. Tony Mathis led the rushing attack with 56 yards while Sam James hauled in three catches for 40 yards.

Linebacker Lance Dixon led West Virginia on defense with 11 tackles and one pass break-up.

With the win, Minnesota finishes their season with a 9-4 record while West Virginia falls to 6-7 overall.