After checking out the Nebraska Cornhuskers earlier this week, we turn our attention to Minnesota's second opponent of the 2023 season, the Eastern Michigan Eagles. Their September 9 matchup will be the first matchup between the two programs. All-time Eastern Michigan is 3-39 against Big Ten programs, with their only wins coming over Illinois, Rutgers, and Purdue. Minnesota, on the other hand, is 33-5-1 all-time against MAC opponents, their lone losses coming to Ohio, Toledo, Northern Illinois, and twice to Bowling Green. That lone tie came against Ohio in 1969.



The Eagles are coming off a 9-4 season in the MAC, which included a 5-3 record in conference play. They're in their 10th season under head coach Chris Creighton. It's the longest tenure for a coach in the program since Jim Harkema led the program from 1983 through 1992. Last season, the Eagles made some noise in their only matchup against a Power Five program, defeating the Arizona State Sun Devils 30-21 on September 17 in Tempe.

Previewing the Eagles' offense

After averaging 29.8 points per game last season, the Eagles this season will have seven new starters on their offense, including at quarterback. That will be a tall task for offensive coordinator Sean Coughlin. Quarterback Taylor Powell is gone after a solid season for the Eagles, and they'll turn the ball over to Austin Smith, a junior who played a decent amount in 2022, completing 57.1% of his passes for 774 yards and six touchdowns while throwing four interceptions. They will also be replacing two of their three starting wide receivers and their starting tight end from last season. The complete left side of the Eagles' offensive line will be brand new starters as well. The right side, however, returns both starters in guard Alex Howie and tackle Brian Dooley. The Eagles are a balanced offense but do prefer to run the ball heavily when they can, averaging 38.7 rushing attempts per game last year. They'll look for running back Samson Evans to follow up his strong 2022 effort in which he posted 1,166 yards, including 4.7 yards per carry and 15 touchdowns. At wide receiver, they'll look towards former Big Ten wideout Javon Swinton to lead the way. Swinton, last season, totaled 12 receptions for 122 yards as a member of the Hoosiers. Tight end Andreas Paaske will get his first taste at starting as well after recording 10 receptions for 206 yards and a pair of touchdowns last year. There is some potential on the offensive line, but it is hard to see the Eagles not taking a step back offensively this fall.

Previewing the Eagles defense

Michigan State's defense was its weak point in 2023, allowing 28.5 points per game, but they'll return most of their starters from last season, which should give defensive coordinator Ben Needham and Eastern Michigan fans some hope for an improved season defensively. The defensive line enters as the biggest question mark for the Eagles entering this fall; they return just one starter in defensive tackle Peyton Price. However, at the second and third level, they return six of seven starters, which should make the Eagles linebacker and defensive back room more of a strength this fall. They allowed 156.1 rushing yards per game last year; if they hope to knock off the Gophers, that will surely have to improve. Their pass defense a year ago was rather strong, allowing just 220.9 passing yards a game while averaging an interception per game as well. The secondary could prove to be a solid test for Athan Kaliakmanis.

Overall: