With the John Anderson era of Minnesota baseball officially over, the Minnesota athletic department has tabbed former Golden Gopher and current Gophers' pitching coach Ty McDevitt to lead the program into it's next era.

McDevitt played for the Golden Gophers from 2012 through 2015, appearing in 54 games, recording an 11-4 record with a 3.68 ERA in 107.2 innings pitched. In 2017, he joined the coaching staff as a volunteer assistant and then was promoted to the team's pitching coach in 2019.

During his time as the Gophers' pitching coach, McDevitt helped develop 13 pitches into MLB draft picks including Max Meyer who was the No. 3 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft.

"I am deeply honored and humbled to accept the position of head baseball coach at the University of Minnesota," McDevitt said in a press release. "This program is steeped in rich history and tradition, built on the hard work, dedication, and passion of countless players, coaches, and supporters who have come before me. As I step into this role, I am committed to upholding the values and excellence that define Gopher Baseball. Together, we will strive to build upon this storied legacy, fostering a culture of integrity, resilience, and success both on and off the field. I want to thank Mark Coyle and Peyton Owens for entrusting me with this incredible opportunity. Go Gophers!"



McDevitt will take over a Minnesota baseball program that went 25-23 overall this season including 11-13 in Big Ten play. It was the best season for the program since 2019 when they went 29-27. In the four previous seasons, the Gophers finished well below .500 in each.

