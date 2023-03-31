It continues a trend from over the last few weeks of Spann-Ford's name popping up in terms of players to watch heading into next season thanks to his athleticism, strong hands, and big play ability.

The 6-foot-7 tight end and St. Cloud (MN) native is coming off a 42 reception, 497 yards and two touchdown season but was also a superb run blocker for the program. Behind his help in run blocking, the Gophers as a team totaled nearly 2,700 rushing yards on the season. For his efforts in 2022 he was named a Pro Football Focus first-team All-Big Ten selection and was a All-Big ten honorable mention by both the coaches and media.

With star running back Mohamed Ibrahim gone, a change at offensive coordinator, and a new signal caller behind center in Athan Kaliakmanis, the Gophers offense is expected to see a bit of a change in 2023. While the Gophers' will still look to run the ball a heavy dosage of the time, they'll likely look to air it out more and Spann-Ford could be the biggest benefactor of such play calling.

Spann-Ford hasn't always been able to show it due to the Gophers' offensive style throughout his career, but when the ball has been thrown his way, he's shown the ability to be a highly athletic and reliable pass catcher. He averaged 11.8 yards per reception last season and was one of the Gophers' best big play threats, especially through the air.