Minnesota TE Ko Kieft drafted 218th overall by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Former Minnesota defensive end Ko Kieft has been drafted by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers with the 218th pick in the 6th round of the 2022 NFL Draft in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Career Highlights: Played in 49 games, recording 12 receptions for 166-yads and two touchdowns.
2021 Season: Started all 13 games; recorded 7 receptions for 101-yards and one touchdown
