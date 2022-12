GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!

One of Minnesota's biggest weapons is returning for another season in 2023.

Many were wondering what the future was going to look like for tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford, who had a path to the NFL but also the option to return for another season with Minnesota.

After some consideration, it appears that the Gophers will have him for another year.

Spann-Ford had a strong season in 2022, hauling in 40 passes for 481 yards and two touchdowns in 12 games.

Fleck has highlighted his intention to elevate the passing game moving forward, and having Spann-Ford return in 2023 will certainly make that more possible.