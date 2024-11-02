Minnesota to be without Tyler Cooper, Za'Quan Bryan against Illinois

Cooper's absence was originally reported by Pete Thamel on Saturday morning and was confirmed with Minnesota's availability report being released two hours prior to kickoff. Without Cooper, the Gophers will turn to redshirt sophomore Tony Nelson to take over at the left guard position.

Minnesota Golden Gophers left tackle Tyler Cooper is officially out for Saturday afternoon's matchup against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini.

A sixth year senior, Cooper has started in 19 of Minnesota's last 21 games dating back to the season including each of the Gophers' first eight games this season. For Tony Nelson, this will be the Tracy, Minnseota native's first career start. He has played in five games this season including last week against Maryland.

Other players included on Minnesota's availability report include cornerback cornerback Za'Quan Bryan, safety Darius Green, tight end Pierce Walsh, and tight end Nathan Jones.

Notably for Illinois, star wide receiver Pat Bryant is not included on the injury report. Notably, defensive back Tyler Strain is questionable for the Illini.

Minnesota and Illinois will kickoff at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday afternoon in Champlain.