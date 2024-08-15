PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry1WMkxaTjJZUzRIJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLVYyTFpOMllTNEgnLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
Minnesota to enter 2024 as top-50 team per SP+

Dylan Callaghan-Croley • Gophers Nation
Earlier this week, ESPN's Bill Connelly released his final SP+ of the offseason as the 2024 college football season continues to draw closer.

According to the final SP+ rankings of the offseason, the Golden Gophers are a top-50 team in the country entering this season, ranked No. 46 in the country but will have a tough schedule ahead of them this fall.

The Gophers are led heavily in the SP+ rankings by their defense and special teams which enter the season ranked 22nd and 19th respectively.

There however is not much faith in the Gophers' offense entering this fall, ranked by the SP+ as the No. 89 offense entering this fall.

The Gophers also received a nice boost, thanks to their returning production from last season.

According to Connelly, 70% of the Gophers production from 2023 returns including 74% on the defensive side of the ball which ranks 17th in the country. Their offense returns 67% of their production from a season ago, ranking 49th.

Big Ten programs ranked ahead of Minnesota include Ohio State (No. 2), Oregon (No. 3), Penn State (No. 6), Michigan (No. 7), USC (No. 21), Iowa (No. 24), Wisconsin (No. 26), Washington (No. 32), UCLA (NO. 37), Nebraska (No. 42), and Maryland (No. 46).

When it comes to the Gophers non-conference opponents this season, North Carolina ranks No. 40 while Nevada ranks No. 121.

While ESPN's SP+ does include FCS opponents, Connelly released his FCS rankings on Saturday with the Gophers' lone FCS opponent of the year, Rhode Island being ranked 37th in the FCS.

MINNESOTA 2024 SCHEDULE SP+ RANKINGS
DATE OPPONENT RANKING

8/29

North Carolina Tar Heels

40

9/7

Rhode Island Rams

37 FCS / 163 overall

9/14

Nevada Wolf Pack

121

9/21

Iowa Hawkeyes

24

9/28

at Michigan Wolverines

7

10/5

USC Trojans

21

10/12

at UCLA Bruins

37

10/26

Maryland Terrapins

46

11/2

at Illinois Fighting Illini

61

11/9

at Rutgers Scarlet Knights

49

11/23

Penn State Nittany Lions

6

11/29

at Wisconsin Badgers

26

============================

