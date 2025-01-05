Minnesota to host former Texas DE Justice Finkley on Monday

On Sunday, A&P Sports Agency told Rivals that former Texas defensive end Justice Finkley will be visiting the Gophers on Monday.

The Minnesota Golden Gophers have already had a successful run in the transfer portal but P.J. Fleck and defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman are looking to continue to add to their defense.

Finkley has been in the transfer portal since mid-December, continuing to search for a place to play his final year of collegiate eligibility.

A native of Titusville, Alabama, Finkle signed with the Longhorns as part of their 2022 recruiting class as a four-star prospect and Rivals 250 member. During his first two seasons in Austin, Finkley was solid for Texas, appearing in 26 games and recording 21 tackles including three-and-half tackles for loss and two-and-a-half sacks.

However, this fall, Finkley saw a major drop off in his utilization by the Longhorns playing in just six games and totaling less than 100 snaps in the process. He made just three tackles this season in those six games.

In December, the Gophers added a trio of defenders from the transfer protal in the form of defensive end Steven Curtis, cornerback Jaylen Bowden, and defensive tackle Rushawn Lawrence.