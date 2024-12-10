Minnesota to host Stony Brook DL Rushawn Lawrence on visit

A native of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Lawrence spent time at both the University of Alabama and Lackawanna College before playing his last three seasons at Stony Brook. Following a quality 2022 season and a 2023 season in which he played just four games, Lawrence enjoyed a breakout season in 2024 with 12 games played, recording 42 tackles, 11.5 tackles for loss, and eight sacks. He also had one interception, two pass deflections, and two forced fumbles.