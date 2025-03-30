Minnesota Transfer Kadyn Betts Commits to Montana

Minnesota transfer forward Kadyn Betts has made his decision. The former gopher will be heading west and continuing his collegiate career with the Big Sky Conference’s Montana Grizzlies.

This past season, Betts appeared in 22 games but played limited minutes, averaging just 4.9 per contest while primarily backing up Dawson Garcia. He shot 10-for-22 from the field, including 6-of-15 from three-point range, finishing the season with 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 10 personal fouls in 108 total minutes.

With his departure, Minnesota currently has just three forwards on its 2025-26 roster: senior Frank Mitchell, redshirt freshman Grayson Grove, and incoming true freshman Jacob Ross.