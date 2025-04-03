Three-star CB Xavier Jackson Locks in Official Visit with Minnesota

Three-star cornerback Xavier Jackson, a standout at Bergen Catholic High School in New Jersey, has locked in an official visit with Minnesota. The 6-foot-1 Jackson announced his plans to take an official visit to Minneapolis on Wednesday via X.

Jackson will be visiting Minnesota the weekend of June 13. He is the sixth prospect to lock in a visit to Minneapolis for that weekend joining running back Ryan Estrada, wide receiver Luc Weaver, offensive tackle Gavin Meier, and dfeensive backs Jamarcus Jones and Messiah Tilson.

Jackson is notably teamed up with Minnesota 2025 signee Naiim Parrish while at Bergen Catholic in New Jersey. Parrish is Bergen Catholic's all-time interceptions leader.