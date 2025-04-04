Published Apr 4, 2025
Key 2027 Minnesota target Eli Diane Returning for Second Spring Visit
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

Key 2027 Minnesota defensvie line prospect Eli Diane is returning to campus for a second visit this spring, the Wayzata (MN) standout announced on X, on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end was previously on campus late last month.

Advertisement
CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE

"Things that stood out were they are really big on development, and they both have a great ability to push players to be their best selves, as I saw in practice," Diane told Gophers Nation after that visit. "They do a good job of developing the players, making sure each player learns and perfects a rep, and making sure they don’t let up."

Diane, in his recruitment, currently holds notable offers from Wisconsin, Rutgers, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, and Colorado State.

As a sophomore, Diane recorded five tackles for loss and three sacks for Wayzata. Gophers Nation subscribers can view additional notable visits for Saturday here.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation