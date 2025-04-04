Key 2027 Minnesota target Eli Diane Returning for Second Spring Visit

Key 2027 Minnesota defensvie line prospect Eli Diane is returning to campus for a second visit this spring, the Wayzata (MN) standout announced on X, on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end was previously on campus late last month.
"Things that stood out were they are really big on development, and they both have a great ability to push players to be their best selves, as I saw in practice," Diane told Gophers Nation after that visit. "They do a good job of developing the players, making sure each player learns and perfects a rep, and making sure they don’t let up."
Diane, in his recruitment, currently holds notable offers from Wisconsin, Rutgers, Kansas State, Iowa, Iowa State, and Colorado State.
As a sophomore, Diane recorded five tackles for loss and three sacks for Wayzata. Gophers Nation subscribers can view additional notable visits for Saturday here.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation