Key 2027 Minnesota target Eli Diane Returning for Second Spring Visit

Key 2027 Minnesota defensvie line prospect Eli Diane is returning to campus for a second visit this spring, the Wayzata (MN) standout announced on X, on Friday. The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defensive end was previously on campus late last month.

"Things that stood out were they are really big on development, and they both have a great ability to push players to be their best selves, as I saw in practice," Diane told Gophers Nation after that visit. "They do a good job of developing the players, making sure each player learns and perfects a rep, and making sure they don’t let up."