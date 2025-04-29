Minnesota Official Visit Profile: TE Mason Bonner

Next up in our official visit profile series is Minnesota tight end target and Colorado native Mason Bonner. He'll make his official visit to Minnseota for the weekend fo May 30.
Bonner has been a priority so far this cycle, and he is one of four tight ends so far to have scheduled an official visit alongside Preston Fryzel, Jack Sievers, and Gabe Weaver.
He was last on campus for Minnesota in February for a junior day visit, he also made a gameday visit back in September when the Gophers were the third program to offer the three-star prospect.
As a junior at Mullen High School, Bonner recorded 33 receptions for 617 yards and eight touchdowns.