Niko Medved Rounds Out Initial Minnesota Coaching Staff

Minnesota men's basketball head coach Niko Medved rounded out his initial coaching staff with the Golden Gophers on Monday with the announcement of two additional assistant coaching hires as well as several operations additions.

Joining the Gophers' on-court staff will be assistant coaches Chad Werner and Aaron Katsuma. They'll join the previously hired Armon Gates, Brian Cooley, and Dave Thorson.

Warner comes to Minneapolis from Furman, where he spent the last three years as an assistant and associate coach, helping lead the Paladins to great success, including an NCAA Tournament victory over Virginia. He has also spent time at Flagler College and Shorter University.

Katsuma is a Minnesota alum, starting his career much like Niko Medved as a student manager and graduate manager, before becoming an assistant director of player personnel. Katsuma has ties with Medved, spending time with him at both Drake and Colorado State before spending the last two years at New Mexico.



