Niko Medved Rounds Out Initial Minnesota Coaching Staff

Minnesota men's basketball head coach Niko Medved rounded out his initial coaching staff with the Golden Gophers on Monday with the announcement of two additional assistant coaching hires as well as several operations additions.
On-Court Staff:
Joining the Gophers' on-court staff will be assistant coaches Chad Werner and Aaron Katsuma. They'll join the previously hired Armon Gates, Brian Cooley, and Dave Thorson.
Warner comes to Minneapolis from Furman, where he spent the last three years as an assistant and associate coach, helping lead the Paladins to great success, including an NCAA Tournament victory over Virginia. He has also spent time at Flagler College and Shorter University.
Katsuma is a Minnesota alum, starting his career much like Niko Medved as a student manager and graduate manager, before becoming an assistant director of player personnel. Katsuma has ties with Medved, spending time with him at both Drake and Colorado State before spending the last two years at New Mexico.
Operations Staff
Officially hired is Joe De Ciman, the Gophers' chief of staff, who will oversee all off-court activities for the program. This will be his first job away from Colorado State, where he worked from 2018 through 2025. His hiring has been expected since Niko Medved's hiring last month.
Also joining De Ciman will be Rachel Herndon, Anthony Holland, and Lucas Stieber. Herndon joins the Gophers after one year with Colorado State under Medved, She'll serve as the director of operations. Holland, now the Gophers' director of player personnel, was a graduate assistant for Medved at Colorado State after a collegiate career at Washington. Stieber, a graduate assistant at Colorado State, will be the program's director of player development. A native of Wisconsin, he played four years of college ball at Wisconsin-Green Bay and Gardner-Webb.
