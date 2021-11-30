Minnesota Transfer Portal HQ
It is transfer season and the market is once again booming. This page is a compiling list of Minnesota players that have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal. We will include any transfer additions as they occur in the future.
Transferring out:
- Henderson saw action in one game during his time at Minnesota, against Nebraska during the 2020 season.
- Hillard-McGill redshirted during the 2021 season and did not see any game action.
- Appeared in one game during his Minnesota career, completing a 39-yard pass against Maryland back in 2019.
- Started seven games for Minnesota in 2018, going 3-4. Passed for 1,277 yards with nine touchdowns and seven interceptions.
- Tallied 21 tackles and one interception during his three seasons at Minnesota.
- Recorded eight tackles in 16 games played.
- Played in 10 games during his Minnesota career, recording 10 tackles.
- Appeared in 19 games during his career at Minnesota.
- Tallied 215 rushing yards and 252 return yards with one touchdown during his time at Minnesota.
