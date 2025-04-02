Minnesota Transfer Portal Target: G Wes Enis

Division II Lincoln Memorial transfer Wes Enis is visiting the Minnesota Golden Gophers on an official visit as the Canover, Ohio native looks to make the jump from Division II to Division I. Here's what you need to know about the Gophers' newest transfer portal target.

1. Enis just completed his sophomore season at Lincoln Memorial

The 2024-25 season was Enis's second season at Lincoln Memorial University in Harrogate, Tennessee. It was a phenomenal season for Enis, who averaged 20.1 points per game while shooting 44.9% from the field, 41.1% from three-point range, and 84.6% from the free-throw line. He also averaged 4.4 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game. Notably, as a freshman in 2023-24, Enis was also strong, averaging 17.9 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. He was named the South Atlantic Conference Freshman of the Year for his performance that season and finished Third-Team All-Conference

2. Enis was the South Atlantic Conference Player for the Year

For his performance this season, Enis was named the South Atlantic Conference Player of the Year. Here's what the South Atlantic Conference had to say about Enis. "Enis, a sophomore from Conover, Ohio, was the conference's Freshman of the Year last season and followed that up by raking in two more individual accolades. Enis poured in 20.5 points per game and added 4.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. He scored a season-best 35 points against Carson-Newman on Feb. 26 and had three games with 30+ points. Enis scored in double figures in all but two contests this year and was just as valuable on the defensive end. Enis produced 34 steals and was matched up against the best perimeter players in the league."

3. Enis is receiving plenty of interest

Enis is a highly sought-after prospect in the transfer portal, drawing interest from multiple major programs, including Cincinnati, Creighton, Florida, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Oklahoma State, Virginia Tech, and Xavier.

4. Niko Medved has had success with a Division II transfer before

If Enis is unsure about Minnesota, one thing that could go their way is that Niko Medved has had success in developing Division II talents into strong Division I players. Two years ago, Colorado State landed then Division II player of the year, Joel Scott. The forward would go on to average 13.1 points and 6.1 rebounds per game for the Rams.