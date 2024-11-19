Published Nov 19, 2024
Minnesota vs. Cleveland State: Preview, How to watch, and more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back on the court on Monday evening as they host the Horizon League's Cleveland State Vikings at Williams Arena.

Monday evening's matchup will be the fifth of the Gophers' six-game homestand to start the season before they head to Orlando next week for the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Gophers are coming off a comeback 59-56 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, avoiding a second-straight loss after falling to the AAC's North Texas Mean Green last Wednesday. The Gophers are now 3-1 on the young season with wins over Oral Roberts, Omaha, and Yale.

Cleveland State enters Monday night's matchup with a 3-2 record after defeating Eastern Michigan on Saturday 71-63. They also have wins this season over Baldwin State and Valparaiso. Against power conference opponents this season, the Vikings are 0-2 with a 101-53 loss to Michigan to open the season and a 77-64 loss to Kansas State.

This season, the Vikings have been led by junior forward Dylan Arnett who is averaging 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well as senior guard Tevin Smith, averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds a contest. Freshman guard Je'Shawn Stevenson has also been impressive through five games as well with 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.


How to Watch - Minnesota vs Cleveland State:

WHEN: Monday, November 19, 2024 - 6:01 p.m. CT

WHERE: Williams Arena

TELEVISION: BTN (Cory Provus, Shon Morris)

RADIO: KFAN AM/100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SIRIUS: Sirius XM App

SPREAD: Minnesota is a 14.5-point favorite over Cleveland State with the over/under set at 133.5 points.

Series History

This will be the second time that the Gohpres and Vikings have met after last playing in 2019, an 85-50 win for the Gophers at Williams Arena.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

MinnesotaRankingCleveland State

75

KenPom

192

80

ESPN BPI

241

91

Haslametrics

269

Not available

NET

Not available

STAT COMPARISON

MinnesotaSTATCleveland State

64.5

Points Per Game

70.8

42.9%

FG %

45.2%

30.7%

3-Pt FG %

27.6%

60.4%

FT %

74.0%

1.006

Off. Efficiency

0.911

34.8

Rebounds per game

33.4

12.0

Off. Rebounds per game

13.6

22.8

Def. Rebounds per game

19.8

5.8

Steals per game

9.8

4.8

Blocks per game

5.6

15.0

Assists per game

11.2

1.412

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.293

57.8

Opponent Points per game

72.2

0.901

Defensive Efficiency

1.067

64.1

Tempo

72.2

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

MinnesotaPOSCleveland State

Brennan Rigsby

G

Cole Franklin

Femi Odukale

G

Ebrima Dibba

Le'Cye Patterson

G

Chase Robinson

Dawson Garcia

F/G

Tahj Staveskie

Parker Fox

F/C

Dylan Arnett

