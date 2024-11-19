Minnesota vs. Cleveland State: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back on the court on Monday evening as they host the Horizon League's Cleveland State Vikings at Williams Arena.
Monday evening's matchup will be the fifth of the Gophers' six-game homestand to start the season before they head to Orlando next week for the ESPN Events Invitational.
The Gophers are coming off a comeback 59-56 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, avoiding a second-straight loss after falling to the AAC's North Texas Mean Green last Wednesday. The Gophers are now 3-1 on the young season with wins over Oral Roberts, Omaha, and Yale.
Cleveland State enters Monday night's matchup with a 3-2 record after defeating Eastern Michigan on Saturday 71-63. They also have wins this season over Baldwin State and Valparaiso. Against power conference opponents this season, the Vikings are 0-2 with a 101-53 loss to Michigan to open the season and a 77-64 loss to Kansas State.
This season, the Vikings have been led by junior forward Dylan Arnett who is averaging 13.0 points and 8.2 rebounds per game as well as senior guard Tevin Smith, averaging 11.8 points and 3.6 rebounds a contest. Freshman guard Je'Shawn Stevenson has also been impressive through five games as well with 9.8 points and 3.2 rebounds per game.
