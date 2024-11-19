Minnesota vs. Cleveland State: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers are back on the court on Monday evening as they host the Horizon League's Cleveland State Vikings at Williams Arena.

Monday evening's matchup will be the fifth of the Gophers' six-game homestand to start the season before they head to Orlando next week for the ESPN Events Invitational.

The Gophers are coming off a comeback 59-56 win over the Yale Bulldogs on Saturday, avoiding a second-straight loss after falling to the AAC's North Texas Mean Green last Wednesday. The Gophers are now 3-1 on the young season with wins over Oral Roberts, Omaha, and Yale.