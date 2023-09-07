Minnesota vs. Eastern Michigan: How to watch, betting lines, and more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) had a thrilling victory in week one over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, scoring 10 points in the final two minutes to erase a 10-3 deficit and claim a 13-10 victory. Now, with one win under their belt, the Golden Gophers turn to the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0).
Below, you can find how to watch and listen to the Golden Gophers season opener, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.
When, Where, How to Watch:
When: 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET)
Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805)
TV: Televised on the Big Ten Network. Connor ONion (PxP), Tommy Olson (Analyst), Audrey Dahlgren (Reporter)
Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
SiriusXM: 113 or 205; SXM app | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)
Coaching matchup
Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall)
Career Record: 74-49
Record at Minnesota: 44-27
Record against Eastern Michigan: 3-1
Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019)
Nebraska - Chris Creighton (10th year at Eastern Michigan; 27th overall)
Career Record: 47-61
Record at Eastern Michigan: 186-107
Record against Minnesota: 0-0
Career accolades: Mac West Championship (2022)
Series History:
This will be the first-ever matchup between Minnesota and Eastern Michigan. All-time, the Golden Gophers are 33-5-1 against MAC opponents. The last time the Golden Gophers lost to a MAC program was in 2021 when Bowling Green defeated Minnesota 14-10. It's the only non-conference loss for the Golden Gophers under P.J. Fleck.
Latest betting lines:
The Golden Gophers are currently a 20.5-point favorite over the Eagles heading into Saturday afternoon. The over/under for the game is currently set at 48.5 points. The money line for the Gophers is at -1600, while it's at +800 for the Eagles.
Weather:
According to Accuweather, the weather for Saturday evening is currently expected to be a high of 79 and a low of 59. With it being an evening kick, expect temperatures in the mid to low 60s. Some precipitation is expected throughout the day but should clear up before kickoff. Wind impacts should be minimal with speeds around 7-10 mph and gusts as high as 13 mph.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- SUBSCRIBE TO LOGoldenGophers
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @AlexCarlsonTGR, @SeanW_Rivals, @DylanCC_FB, @JaredHalus, @GopherKaneRob, @LOGoldenGophers
- SUBSCRIBE to The Gopher Report.