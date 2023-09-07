The Minnesota Golden Gophers (1-0) had a thrilling victory in week one over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, scoring 10 points in the final two minutes to erase a 10-3 deficit and claim a 13-10 victory. Now, with one win under their belt, the Golden Gophers turn to the Eastern Michigan Eagles (1-0). Below, you can find how to watch and listen to the Golden Gophers season opener, the latest betting lines, and the weather for the game.

When, Where, How to Watch:

When: 6:30 p.m. CT (7:30 p.m. ET) Where: Huntington Bank Stadium (50,805) TV: Televised on the Big Ten Network. Connor ONion (PxP), Tommy Olson (Analyst), Audrey Dahlgren (Reporter) Radio: KFAN | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter) SiriusXM: 113 or 205; SXM app | Mike Grimm (Pxp), Darrell Thompson (Analyst), Justin Gaard (Reporter)

Coaching matchup

Minnesota - P.J. Fleck (7th year at Minnesota ; 11th overall) Career Record: 74-49

Record at Minnesota: 44-27

Record against Eastern Michigan: 3-1

Career accolades: 2x MAC Coach of the Year (2014, 2016), MAC Champion (2016), Big Ten West champion (2019), Big Ten Coach of the Year (2019) Nebraska - Chris Creighton (10th year at Eastern Michigan; 27th overall) Career Record: 47-61

Record at Eastern Michigan: 186-107

Record against Minnesota: 0-0

Career accolades: Mac West Championship (2022)

Series History:

This will be the first-ever matchup between Minnesota and Eastern Michigan. All-time, the Golden Gophers are 33-5-1 against MAC opponents. The last time the Golden Gophers lost to a MAC program was in 2021 when Bowling Green defeated Minnesota 14-10. It's the only non-conference loss for the Golden Gophers under P.J. Fleck.

Latest betting lines:

The Golden Gophers are currently a 20.5-point favorite over the Eagles heading into Saturday afternoon. The over/under for the game is currently set at 48.5 points. The money line for the Gophers is at -1600, while it's at +800 for the Eagles.

Weather: