Minnesota vs Illinois: Three keys to victory for the Golden Gophers

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look for win No. 6 of the 2024 season on Saturday afternoon against the No. 24 Illinois Fighting Illini. If the Gophers are going to come out on top for the fourth-straight game, they'll have to hit on each of these three keys to victory.

This should be an intriguing battle to watch within the game itself on Saturday as it features two of the best offenses this season when it comes to converting third downs against two of the worst defenses at getting off the field on third down.

The Golden Gophers' offense this season is converting on third down at a 44.3% rate, an advantageous position for them heading into the game as Illinois's third down defense ranks 120th this season, allowing 47.1% of all attempts to be converted.

With the scenario flipped, it’s almost identical. The Illini are converting on 42.3% of their third down attempts this season while the Gophers are allowing 46.4% of third-down attempts to be converted, ranking 116th nationally in the category.

If both defenses struggle to stop the opposing offense from converting on third downs, this could end up being a quick and low-scoring matchup as both of these offenses are among the slowest in the country. Whoever wins the third down battle is going to give themselves a strong upper hand in winning the game.