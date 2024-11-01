Minnesota vs Illinois: Who are the projeced starters for both teams?

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon at 11:00 a.m. CT in Champlain. The Gophers are seeking their fourth straight win and their sixth win of the season to officially become bowl eligible.
Illinois on the other hand will look to get back in the win column after suffering their second loss of the season last week to Oregon 38-9. The Illini entered this week ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll.
With that being said, who are the projected starters for the Golden Gophers and Illini on Saturday and are there any injury concerns amongst the starters for both teams?
In terms of offensive injury concerns, Minnesota enters this game healthy, Illinois, however, will be potentially without starting wide receiver Pat Bryant. Bryant left last week's game against Oregon with a head injury. He's expected to be a game time decision on Saturday afternoon.
Both sides are rather healthy on the defensive side of the ball entering this week. While not a starter, safety Darius Green would likely be considered questionable at this moment. He was questionable in the Gophers win last week over Maryland and did not appear in the game. The Illini enter this week healthy on defense.
