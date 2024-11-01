Advertisement
Published Nov 1, 2024
Minnesota vs Illinois: Who are the projeced starters for both teams?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Illinois Fighting Illini on Saturday afternoon at 11:00 a.m. CT in Champlain. The Gophers are seeking their fourth straight win and their sixth win of the season to officially become bowl eligible.

Illinois on the other hand will look to get back in the win column after suffering their second loss of the season last week to Oregon 38-9. The Illini entered this week ranked No. 24 in the AP Poll.

With that being said, who are the projected starters for the Golden Gophers and Illini on Saturday and are there any injury concerns amongst the starters for both teams?


OFFENSE
MINNESOTAPOSITIONILLINOIS

Max Brosmer

QB

Luke Altmyer

Darius Taylor

RB

Aidan Laughery

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Zakhari Franklin

Daniel Jackson

WR

Pat Bryant

Elijah Spencer

WR

Collin Dixon

Nick Kallerup

TE

Tanner Arkin

Aireontae Ersery

LT

J.C. Davis

Quinn Carroll

LG

Josh Gesky

Greg Johnson

C

Josh Kreutz

Tyler Cooper

RG

Brandon Henderson

Ashton Beers

RT

Melvin Piestly

In terms of offensive injury concerns, Minnesota enters this game healthy, Illinois, however, will be potentially without starting wide receiver Pat Bryant. Bryant left last week's game against Oregon with a head injury. He's expected to be a game time decision on Saturday afternoon.

DEFENSE
MINNESOTAPOSITIONILLINOIS

Jah Joyner

DE

Ezekiel Holmes

Deven Eastern

DT

TeRah Edwards

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Dennis Briggs Jr

Danny Striggow

RUSH / LB

Gabe Jacas

Cody Lindenberg

LB

Ryan Meed

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Dylan Rosiek

Ethan Robinson

CB

Seth Coleman

Justin Walley

CB

Xavier Scott

Aidan Gousby

S

Matthew Bailey

Kerry Brown

S

Miles Scott

Jack Henderson

NB / CB

Kaleb Patterson

Both sides are rather healthy on the defensive side of the ball entering this week. While not a starter, safety Darius Green would likely be considered questionable at this moment. He was questionable in the Gophers win last week over Maryland and did not appear in the game. The Illini enter this week healthy on defense.

