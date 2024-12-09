Published Dec 9, 2024
Minnesota vs. Indiana: Preview, How to watch, and more
Dylan Callaghan-Croley  •  Gophers Nation
Publisher
Twitter
@RivalsDylanCC

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a loss to Michigan State last Wednesday when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday evening in Bloomington at 5:30 p.m. CT.

The Gophers enter the contest losers of three of their last four games after getting off to a 5-1 start on the 2024-25 campaign. Indiana has won three straight contests since losing back-to-back games to Louisville and Gonzaga.


CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE
Advertisement

This season, the Hoosiers are being led by talented forward Malik Reneau who is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 58.9% from the field. Fellow forward Mackenzie Mgbako is also averaging over 15.0 points per game at 15.3 while also averaging 5.3 rebounds a night. Center Oumar Ballo and guard Myles Rice both are averaging over 10 points a contest as well.

As a team, the Hoosiers are shooting at a 50.3% clip this season including 36.5% from three-point range.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Indiana:

WHEN: Monday, December 9, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT

WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall

TELEVISION: Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analyst)

RADIO: KFAN AM/100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen)

SIRIUS: Sirius XM App

SPREAD: Indiana is a 9.5 point favorite, the over/under is set at 139.5.

Series History

Indiana has a significant advantage over Minnesota all-time in their season with a 64-19 record.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON
MinnesotaRankingIndiana

111

KenPom

44

94

ESPN BPI

53

133

Haslametrics

53

163

NET

57

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON
MinnesotaSTATIndianaAdvantage

65.2

Points Per Game

80.2

Indiana

42.9%

FG %

50.3%

Indiana

29.7%

3-Pt FG %

36.5%

Indiana

61.7%

FT %

77.3%

Indiana

0.993

Off. Efficiency

1.084

Indiana

34.1

Rebounds per game

38.4

Indiana

10.6

Off. Rebounds per game

9.8

Minnesota

23.5

Def. Rebounds per game

28.7

Indiana

5.9

Steals per game

6.9

Indiana

4.9

Blocks per game

4.2

Minnesota

15.6

Assists per game

11.2

Minnesota

1.545

Assist / Turnover Ratio

1.222

Minnesota

62.0

Opponent Points per game

69.3

Minnesota

.944

Defensive Efficiency

.937

Indiana

65.7

Tempo

73

-

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

PROJECTED LINEUPS
Ballo, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau, Rice
MinnesotaPOSIndiana

Brennan Rigsby

G

Trey Galloway

Femi Odukale

G

Myles Rice

Le'Cye Patterson

G/F

Mackenzie Mgbako

Frank Mitchell

F

Malik Reneau

Dawson Garcia

F/C

Oumar Ballo

PREDICTION: Indiana 74 - Minnesota 66

This is an efficient Indiana team offensively that Minnesota is going up against on Monday and while the Gophers defensively have been solid this season, their struggles on offense continue to be a major concern. Getting Mike Mitchell back against Michigan State seemed to boost the offense, we'll see if there's a similar boost today. That being said, the Gophers team will have to begin showing more for us to pick them in this type of game this season. Ultimately, the Hoosiers offense will be too much for the Gophers to keep up with in on Monday.

============================

- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.

- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC

- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation