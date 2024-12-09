Minnesota vs. Indiana: Preview, How to watch, and more

The Minnesota Golden Gophers will look to bounce back from a loss to Michigan State last Wednesday when they take on the Indiana Hoosiers on Monday evening in Bloomington at 5:30 p.m. CT. The Gophers enter the contest losers of three of their last four games after getting off to a 5-1 start on the 2024-25 campaign. Indiana has won three straight contests since losing back-to-back games to Louisville and Gonzaga.



This season, the Hoosiers are being led by talented forward Malik Reneau who is averaging 15.4 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists per game while shooting 58.9% from the field. Fellow forward Mackenzie Mgbako is also averaging over 15.0 points per game at 15.3 while also averaging 5.3 rebounds a night. Center Oumar Ballo and guard Myles Rice both are averaging over 10 points a contest as well. As a team, the Hoosiers are shooting at a 50.3% clip this season including 36.5% from three-point range.

How to Watch - Minnesota vs Indiana:

WHEN: Monday, December 9, 2024 - 5:30 p.m. CT WHERE: Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall TELEVISION: Big Ten Network (Dave Revsine (play-by-play) and LaPhonso Ellis (analyst) RADIO: KFAN AM/100.3 FM (Mike Grimm, Al Nolen) SIRIUS: Sirius XM App SPREAD: Indiana is a 9.5 point favorite, the over/under is set at 139.5.

Series History

Indiana has a significant advantage over Minnesota all-time in their season with a 64-19 record.

RANKINGS COMPARISON

RANKINGS COMPARISON Minnesota Ranking Indiana 111 KenPom 44 94

ESPN BPI 53 133 Haslametrics 53 163 NET 57

STAT COMPARISON

STAT COMPARISON Minnesota STAT Indiana Advantage 65.2 Points Per Game 80.2 Indiana 42.9% FG % 50.3% Indiana 29.7% 3-Pt FG % 36.5% Indiana 61.7% FT % 77.3% Indiana 0.993 Off. Efficiency 1.084 Indiana 34.1 Rebounds per game 38.4 Indiana 10.6 Off. Rebounds per game 9.8 Minnesota 23.5 Def. Rebounds per game 28.7 Indiana 5.9

Steals per game 6.9 Indiana 4.9 Blocks per game 4.2 Minnesota 15.6 Assists per game 11.2 Minnesota 1.545 Assist / Turnover Ratio 1.222 Minnesota 62.0 Opponent Points per game 69.3 Minnesota .944 Defensive Efficiency .937 Indiana 65.7 Tempo 73

PROJECTED STARTING LINEUPS

PROJECTED LINEUPS Ballo, Galloway, Mgbako, Reneau, Rice Minnesota POS Indiana Brennan Rigsby G Trey Galloway Femi Odukale G Myles Rice Le'Cye Patterson G/F Mackenzie Mgbako Frank Mitchell F Malik Reneau Dawson Garcia F/C Oumar Ballo

PREDICTION: Indiana 74 - Minnesota 66

This is an efficient Indiana team offensively that Minnesota is going up against on Monday and while the Gophers defensively have been solid this season, their struggles on offense continue to be a major concern. Getting Mike Mitchell back against Michigan State seemed to boost the offense, we'll see if there's a similar boost today. That being said, the Gophers team will have to begin showing more for us to pick them in this type of game this season. Ultimately, the Hoosiers offense will be too much for the Gophers to keep up with in on Monday.