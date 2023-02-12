Minnesota vs Iowa: How to watch, betting, prediction, & more
The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11) will look for their first win in a month on Sunday afternoon against the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6).
The Gophers are losers of seven straight and nine of their last 10 games. Their only win in that span coming against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 12. Since then, it's been seven straight games of ugly basketball for Ben Johnson's program. During their seven game winning streak, the Gophers have lost six games by double-digits, their closest loss in the time span being a four-point loss to Michigan on January 22.
The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, are 3-3 in their last six games and 7-3 in their last 10 games overall. Last time out, the Hawkeyes were dominated by the Purdue Boilermakers 87-73 in East Lafayette.
Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.
HOW TO WATCH/LISTEN:
Sunday afternoon's game will be televised on the Fox Sports Network at t 1:00 p.m. EST and 12:00 p.m. local time. The Gophers' official game notes say it will be on Big Ten Network, however, other sources show FS1 as the broadcast channel. Either way, Brandon Gaudin and Devin Harris are expectedto be on the call.
The game can also be heard on the radio on KFAN 100.3 FM where Mike Grimm and Spencer Tollackson will be calling the game. You can also listen to the game on Sirius 381 and on the Sirius App 971.
BETTING:
The Hawkeyes are 11.5-point favorites on Sunday afternoon with the over/under currently set at 145.5 points.
This season, the Hawkeyes are 14-10 against the spread including 11-3 at home while the Gophers are 8-13-1 against the spread. While they're 3-10 at home against the spread, they've been better on the road with a 4-2-1 record.
The over/under has hit in 15 of Iowa's 24 games this season including in 10 of 14 at home while the under has hit in 15 of the Gophers' 22 games so far this season.
Overall, the road has been especially unkind to the Gophers this season with a 1-6 record. The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, are 12-2 at home this seasons straight up.
KEY FIGURES
|STAT
|MINNESOTA
|IOWA
|
OVERALL RECORD
|
7-15
|
15-9
|
CONFERENCE RECORD
|
1-11
|
7-6
|
AGAINST THE SPREAD
|
8-13-1
|
14-10
|
POINTS PER GAME
|
61.1
|
81.1
|
FIELD GOAL %
|
41.4%
|
45.8%
|
ASSISTS PER GAME
|
16.5
|
13.5
|
REBOUNDS PER GAME
|
36.7
|
34.0
|
STEALS PER GAME
|
6.6
|
4.9
|
BLOCKS PER GAME
|
3.8
|
4.0
RANKINGS
MINNESOTA || IOWA
NET: No. 62 || No. 28
KENPOM: No. 56 || No. 24
ESPN BPI: No. 55 || No. 21
SAGARIN: No. 64 || No. 19
INJURIES
|TEAM
|POS / PLAYER
|INJURY
|DESIGNATION
|
MINN
|
G Braeden Carrington
|
Stress reaction in leg
|
OUT
|
MINN
|
F Dawson Garcia
|
Ankle
|
QUESTIONABLE
|
MINN
|
F Isaiah Ihnen
|
Knee
|
OUT
|
MINN
|
F Parker Fox
|
KNEE
|
OUT
PREDICTION: IOWA 75 - MINNESOTA 56
