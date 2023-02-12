The Minnesota Golden Gophers (7-15, 1-11) will look for their first win in a month on Sunday afternoon against the Iowa Hawkeyes (15-9, 7-6).

The Gophers are losers of seven straight and nine of their last 10 games. Their only win in that span coming against the Ohio State Buckeyes on January 12. Since then, it's been seven straight games of ugly basketball for Ben Johnson's program. During their seven game winning streak, the Gophers have lost six games by double-digits, their closest loss in the time span being a four-point loss to Michigan on January 22.

The Hawkeyes, on the other hand, are 3-3 in their last six games and 7-3 in their last 10 games overall. Last time out, the Hawkeyes were dominated by the Purdue Boilermakers 87-73 in East Lafayette.

Check out some of the information below to learn more about both programs and how you can watch / listen to the game.