Minnesota vs Iowa MBB Preview

Minnesota takes a trip south for a rematch with the Iowa Hawkeyes this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. The last matchup saw the Gophers struggle in the first half before rallying in the second to make it a close game. Minnesota ended up falling 81-71 in the end. Will the Gophers be able to find a different result today? Here are three keys to the game if they hope to make that happen.

Payton Willis recorded 24 points and 10 assists earlier this week against Purdue. (AP)

Bring The Intensity Early

Minnesota seems to start slow in a lot of games, and that was the case a few weeks ago in their first meeting with Iowa. On the road against a rowdy crowd, Minnesota can't allow the Hawkeyes to pick up some early momentum and get their home crowd fired up early. Minnesota has to come out ready to play from the jump, and bring the intensity on defense to prevent any big plays. In the first meeting, Minnesota trailed 27-43 at halftime, and they can't afford to let that happen again. Even for a second half team, that's just too much of a deficit to make up in a Big Ten game.

More Minutes From Treyton Thompson?

Minnesota's last meeting with Iowa was a bit of a breakout game for the freshman. He played 11 minutes, scoring 8 points in the process. He provided a spark in the second half that helped Minnesota get back in the game and keep things close. I know earlier in the week against Purdue he didn't get minutes until Curry and Daniels were in foul trouble, as Purdue had some massive size in the frontcourt. But Iowa doesn't have that dominating post presence that a lot of Big Ten teams do, meaning there's the opportunity for Treyton to play throughout the game. He may not have the strength of Charlie Daniels inside, but his length defensively and ability to stretch the floor on offense add another dimension to this Gopher's team.

End Possessions After One Shot