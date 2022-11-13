The Floyd of Rosedale Trophy will be on the line next Saturday afternoon between Iowa and Minnesota and now the rivalry game officially has a kickoff time. The Gophers and hawkeyes will kick off at 3:00 p.m CST next Saturday at Huntington Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The game will be televised nationally on Fox, following up the Big Noon Kickoff matchup of the week between No.4 TCU and Baylor.

The early betting lines for the rivalry game have also been released with the Gophers opening as a three-point favorite over the Hawkeyes. The over-under for the game is currently set at 32.5, the lowest opening over-under for next weekend.

The Gophers are coming off a 31-3 win over the Northwestern Wildcats, being the first team this season to win their next game after beating Nebraska. Iowa, on the other hand, took care of business against Wisconsin, defeating the Badgers 24-10 despite only having 146 total yards in the game.

The Gophers all-time lead the rivalry with a 62-51-2 record but have lost the last seven straight and have just five wins since the turn of the millennium.