Published Sep 20, 2024
Minnesota vs Iowa: Who is the projected starters for both teams?
Dylan Callaghan-Croley
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday evening at Huntington Bank Stadium with the Floyd of Rossdale on the line. The Gophers will look for their first back-to-back wins over the Hawkeyes in over a decade.

Below, Gophers Nation offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the two sides.

OFFENSIVE STARTERS
MINNESOTAPOS.IOWA

Max Brosmer

QB

Cade McNamara

Darius Taylor

RB

Kaleb Johnson

Daniel Jackson

WR

Reece Vander Zee

Le'Meke Brockington

WR

Jacob Gill

Elijah Spencer

WR

Kaden Wetjen

Jameson Geers

TE

Luke Lachey

Aireontae Ersery

LT

Mason Richman

Tyler Cooper

LG

Beau Stephens

Greg Johnson

C

Logan Jones

Quinn Carroll

RG

Connor Colby

Ashton Beers

RT

Gennings Dunker

DEFENSIVE STARTERS
MINNESOTAPOS.IOWA

Jah Joyner

DE

Deonate Craig

Deven Eastern

DT

Aaron Graves

Jalen Logan-Redding

DT

Yahya Black

Danny Striggow

DE

Ethan Hurkett

Maverick Baranowski

LB

Kyler Fisher

Cody Lindenberg

LB

Jay Higgins

Ethan Robinson

CB

TJ Hall

Justin Walley

CB

Jermari Harris

Jack Henderson

NB

Sebastian Castro

Aidan Gousby

S

Xavier Nwankpa

Coleman Bryson

S

Quinn Schulte

