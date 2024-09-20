Minnesota vs Iowa: Who is the projected starters for both teams?

in other news
Minnesota vs Iowa: A first look at the Iowa Hawkeyes
A first look at Minnesota's week four opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
WATCH: P.J. Fleck previews week four matchup against Iowa
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the podium on Monday to answer questions from the media.
Minnesota S Kerry Brown earns Big Ten weekly honors
Minnesota S Kerry Brown has earned Big Ten weekly honors for his performance against Nevada.
Takeaways from Minnesota's PFF grades & Snap counts from win over Nevada
Gophers Nation offers a handful of takeaways and thoughts after looking at the PFF data from Saturday's win.
2026 LB Jase Reynolds sees a potential 'almost perfect fit' in Minnesota
Gophers Nation caught up with Nebraska linebacker Jase Reynolds to discuss his recent visit to Minnesota.
in other news
Minnesota vs Iowa: A first look at the Iowa Hawkeyes
A first look at Minnesota's week four opponent, the Iowa Hawkeyes.
WATCH: P.J. Fleck previews week four matchup against Iowa
Minnesota head coach P.J. Fleck took the podium on Monday to answer questions from the media.
Minnesota S Kerry Brown earns Big Ten weekly honors
Minnesota S Kerry Brown has earned Big Ten weekly honors for his performance against Nevada.
The Minnesota Golden Gophers will take on the Iowa Hawkeyes on Saturday evening at Huntington Bank Stadium with the Floyd of Rossdale on the line. The Gophers will look for their first back-to-back wins over the Hawkeyes in over a decade.
GET THE INSIDE SCOOP EVERY DAY WITH YOUR PREMIUM SUBSCRIPTION!
Below, Gophers Nation offers the projected starters for Saturday's matchup between the two sides.
============================
- Talk about it INSIDE GOPHER NATION.
- Follow us on Twitter: @MinnesotaRivals, @RivalsDylanCC
- SUBSCRIBE to Gophers Nation