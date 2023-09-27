P.J. Fleck and the Minnesota Golden Gophers are coming off back-to-back losses and are looking to get back on the winning track this weekend against the Lousiana Rajin' Cajuns. Here's what to know about the Rajin' Cajuns entering this weekend's matchup.

HEAD COACH - Michael Desormeaux

© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK (© SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network / USA TODAY NETWORK)

The Rajin Cajuns are in their second season under head coach Micahel Desormeaux, a former Rajin' Cajun from 2004 through 2008. The former quarterback and defensive back spent time a few years as a high school coach in Louisiana before joining the Rajin' Cajuns coaching staff in 2016 as a running backs coach. He also served as the program's tight-end coach and co-offensive coordinator prior to becoming the program's head coach. Following the departure of Billy Napier from the Louisiana program, Desormeaux was named the program's full-time head coach. In his first full season as the head coach, the Rajin' Cajuns went 6-7, including 4-4 in Sun Belt play. Entering this weekend, Louisiana is 3-1 with wins over Northwestern State, UAB, and Buffalo. Their lone loss this season came against Old Dominion in week two.

OFFENSE

The Rajin' Cajuns offense this season has been very good, averaging 38.8 points and 479 yards of total offense per game. A well-balanced offense, able to be explosive both on the ground and through the air. It's hard to really gauge how strong the offense is, considering the competition they've faced this season hasn't been great. That being said, it is worth noting that the Rajin' Cajuns have been getting better and better each season from a yards perspective, seeing their total yards increase. That being said, Lousiana does turn the ball over a lot, with 10 turnovers already in four games, including seven in the last two weeks. For a Minnesota defense that has struggled the last two weeks, this will be a good test.

DEFENSE

The Louisiana defense has been up and down quite a bit this season. They're allowing 27.5 points per game, but opposing offenses are averaging just 337 yards of total offense per game. A big reason for the large amount of points on such few yards is the previously mentioned turnover issues for the Rajin' Cajuns offense. Their run defense has been decent to good throughout the season, allowing just 3.4 yards per rush, though they did allow 4.0 yards per rush last weekend against Buffalo. With it being unclear if Darius Taylor will be healthy for Saturday and the Gophers having limited success outside of Taylor, this could be an interesting matchup to watch. The pass defense for the Rajin' Cajuns is susceptible against better-passing attacks, but as many know, the Golden Gohpers struggle to move the ball at times throughout the air. They allowed 247 and 280 yards in back-to-back weeks against Old Dominion and UAB in weeks two and three before allowing just 195 yards this past weekend to Buffalo. Could Athan Kalaikmanis and the Golden Gophers wide receivers carry over a quality performance last week into this Saturday?

SPECIAL TEAMS

The Rajin' Cajuns have quality special team play with the ability to be explosive in the kick return game while also having very good placekicking and punting to go along with it. Placekicker Kenneth Almendares is 19-for-19 on the season on extra points and 5-for-5 on field goal opportunities, while punter Thomas Leo is averaging 43 yards per punt attempt..

OVERALL