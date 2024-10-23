Minnesota vs Maryland: 10 Terrapins to know ahead of Saturday

The Minnesota Golden Gophers (4-3, 2-2) will look to improve to over .500 in Big Ten play this weekend when they play host to the Maryland Terrapins at Huntington Bank Stadium on Saturday afternoon. The Gophers enter week nine fresh off their first bye week of the season, a much needed bye week after seven grueling weeks including a west coast trip to UCLA in week seven. After back-to-back wins over USC and UCLA, the Gophers are over .500 for the season and two wins away from bowl eligibility.



Maryland enters this weekend with a 4-3 record overall after picking up their first conference win of the season last weekend against USC with a 29-28 win, coming back from a 14-point deficit against the Trojans. As we continue to prepare for Saturday's matchup, Gophers Nation offers up 10 Terrapins that Golden Gophers fans should know.

Edwards leads the Big Ten in completions, passing yards and passing yards per game this season. Through seven games, he's totaled 2,113 passing yards and is averaging 301.9 passing yards per game. He's been very efficient this season with a 70.1% completion percentage and 13 touchdowns to just four interceptions.



One of the more underrated tailbacks in the Big Ten, Hempby is averaging 4.8 yards per carry this season and is averaging 53.1 yards per contest. He also has 22 receptions for 144 yards and one touchdown. He is looking for a third straight season of 1,000+ yards from scrimmage but will need to pick up the pace with just 516 yards through seven games.



The Big Ten's leading wide receiver, Felton has 64 receptions this season for 803 yards and six touchdowns. After recording 100+ receiving yards in each of the Terrapins' first four games, he amassed 199 yards over the last three games.



Prather gets overshadowed quite a bit by Felton but is a strong wide receiver in his own right. The former West Virginia Mountaineer is in his second season with the program. This season he has recorded 43 receptions for 461 yards and three touchdowns. He had his first 100+ yard game of the season last week against USC with nine receptions for 111 yards.

Maryland's most dangerous defender when it comes to getting into the backfield, Wyatt has 22 tackles this season including a team leading seven tackles for loss and is tied for the team lead in sacks as well with three.



Another dangerous linebacker for the Terrapins, Wheatland has 28 tackles this season cinluding six tackles for loss and 3.0 sacks. He's one tackle and one sack off in setting new career highs. He also has one fumble receovery and two pass deflections this season.

The Terrapins linebacker room is pretty good if you haven't noticed and Hyppolite might be the best of the bunch. He has 33 tackles this season including three tackles for loss. He also has one interception and one pass deflection. The former four-star prospect is coming off one of his best game of the season with seven takcles against USC.

Miller has been Maryland's best cornerback this season which is notable considering the Terps have allowed 269.4 yards per game through the air this season. Miller has been targeted more than any other cornerback this season for Maryland has done an admirable job. He's only allowed two touchdowns while intercepting four passes and breaking up an additional three.



The Bowling Green transfer has been solid in his first season with Maryland, recording 30 tackles but also picking off three passes and breaking up one additional pass.

The former Notre Dame punter is one of the best punters in the Big Ten this season, averaging 46.5 yards per punt. The mark ranks fourth in the Big Ten and 11th nationally. He's a true weapon at the punting position and can flip field position from virtually anywhere.